NASA STEM Campers Learn How to Build Rockets

The school gates may have closed for the summer, but that’s no reason for your kids to stop learning.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the City of Alexandria educates kids in the summer.

Every year, the City of Alexandria partners with STEM CENLA for their summer enrichment program.

Director of Community Services Tonya Corley says, “They’re here today building rockets and making slime and all kinds of good STEM projects.”

It prioritizes hands-on experience to develop young innovators.

Corley says, “This year, we’ve tailored around teaching the campers about city government. We’ve had a week that introduced them to public safety officers.”

This summer program is a jumpstart for students to learn about STEM careers.

“The kids are having a great time, not only with activities, but they’re also getting an educational component from the summer enrichment camp. And we’re just thrilled to be able to offer it as a city.”

STEM students learn how to use problem solving and critical thinking.

This week students will go to the LSU AGCenter to see a cooking demonstration.