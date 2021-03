Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures are in the upper 70 to lower 80s. The cold front is located from Lufkin to Houston, where a narrow line of showers has formed. This line is headed east and will stall out near south-central Louisiana. Rain showers for tonight. Behind the front, temps will drop into the 60s. The frontal boundary is poised to move back north later Monday into Tuesday, so rain chances return for the entire region.