Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

N-Club Hall of Famer McNew dies at 86

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

NATCHITOCHES – James “Red” McNew, a two-sport standout and a 1976 N-Club Hall of Famer, died Saturday in Shreveport at age 86.

A Ferriday native, McNew starred on both sides of the ball as a football player at Northwestern State, earning All-Gulf States Conference honors as a quarterback and safety in 1955 and 1956. He was part of Northwestern State’s 1953 Gulf States Conference championship team.

McNew ran for 1,536 yards and threw for 936 in his career while his 75-yard punt return against Southeastern Louisiana in 1953 remains tied for the sixth-longest return in school history. At the time, the 75-yard return was a school record, one that stood for 13 years.

McNew also was a track and field letterman at Northwestern State and eventually played minor league baseball in the San Francisco Giants organization.

According to the Concordia Sentinel, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

You May Also Like

Report day setup differs, Demons’ mission remains unchanged

Meagan Glover

Sandstone Multi-Use Trail Opens

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Spell Grand Slam Highlights Dominant Lady Wildcat Sweep

Meagan Glover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!