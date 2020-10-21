N-Club Hall of Famer McNew dies at 86

NATCHITOCHES – James “Red” McNew, a two-sport standout and a 1976 N-Club Hall of Famer, died Saturday in Shreveport at age 86.

A Ferriday native, McNew starred on both sides of the ball as a football player at Northwestern State, earning All-Gulf States Conference honors as a quarterback and safety in 1955 and 1956. He was part of Northwestern State’s 1953 Gulf States Conference championship team.

McNew ran for 1,536 yards and threw for 936 in his career while his 75-yard punt return against Southeastern Louisiana in 1953 remains tied for the sixth-longest return in school history. At the time, the 75-yard return was a school record, one that stood for 13 years.

McNew also was a track and field letterman at Northwestern State and eventually played minor league baseball in the San Francisco Giants organization.

According to the Concordia Sentinel, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.