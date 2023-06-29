Musician Reggie Harris Teaches Students about the History of the Underground Railroad

Musician and Educator Reggie Harris talks about black history in America in the Rapides Parish Library’s Summer Reading program.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on what children can learn from his performance.

Reggie Harris teaches students about the Underground Railroad through songs.

“Music hits us in places that mere words really can’t connect to. So, pairing the music with information and with stories puts the information in a different place.”

Harris says he loves to create a joyful experience for kids to learn.

Participant Caleb Carpenter says, “I knew mostly about how they, how there’s a lot of conductors and stuff to help them to freedom, how they used a lot of passages because they traveled around a lot.”

Harris says, “Kids are just great, because regardless of where I go in the country or the world, I just see that hope in their faces, and it gives me hope.”

His stories give students a piece of black history to take with them.

Reggie Harris will be at the Westside Regional Library on June 30th at 10 AM.