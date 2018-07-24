Local Headlines Top Stories 

Murder Suspect Captured in Avoyelles Parish

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Press Release – A.P.S.O. Criminal Investigation Unit was contacted by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police regarding the possible location of Tony Duane Kile Jr., W/M, 27 y.o.a. who was wanted on multiple fugitive warrants in connection with a murder in Livingston Parish.  Deputies tracked Kile to a location in Mansura where he was arrested without incident.

He was booked into the A.P.S.O. D.C #1 on the following Livingston Parish warrants:

Obstruction of justice (felony), Accessory after the fact 2nd degree murder (felony), Theft of a motor vehicle (felony) and was also booked as a Fugitive from Justice.  Kile will be transported back to Livingston Parish to face charges there.

Tony Duane Kile Jr. is one of 8 WANTED in connection with a homicide in Livingston.

