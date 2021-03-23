Multiple Severe Threats Incoming

Here we go again. Several rounds of severe weather will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. The first round will begin tomorrow evening into the overnight hours as thunderstorms develop along a frontal boundary. A few storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The more robust threat will come Thursday. The atmosphere will be very favorable for the development of dangerous storms. Multiple tornadoes will be possible especially along and east of the Mississippi River. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of Central Louisiana under an enhanced severe risk (level 3/5) for Thursday. Take this threat seriously and have a plan in place!