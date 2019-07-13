Saturday, July 13, 2019
Multiple locations in Alexandria, Rapides Parish for sandbags

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Elderly and infirm residents may obtain pre-made sandbags from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at the City Compound, located at 2021 Industrial Park Road. Residents must show a driver’s license or current utility bill as proof of residence and there is a 10-bag maximum per household.

There are also 3 self serve locations in Alexandria available for residents to get sandbags until 8 p.m.

  • Bringhurst Park, in the parking area between Bringhurst Field and the Alexandria Zoo on Babe Ruth Drive
  • Cheatham Park, in the parking lot across from Peabody Magnet High School on Jones Avenue
  • Johnny Downs Complex, in the front parking lot off of La. Highway 28 West.

Sandbag locations throughout Rapides Parish

  • Alpine Fire Dept.
  • Ball Fire Dept.
  • Boyce Fire Dept.
  • Cotile Fire Dept.
  • Cheneyville Fire Dept.
  • Deville Fire Dept.
  • Echo Poland Fire Dept.
  • Flatwoods Fire Dept.
  • Forest Hill Fire Dept.
  • Glenmora Fire Dept.
  • Holiday Village Fire Dept.
  • Lecompte Fire Dept.
  • Oakhill Fire Dept.
  • Plainview Fire Dept.
  • All Rapides Parish Fire Dept. locations
  • Ruby Kolin Fire Dept.
  • Spring Creek Fire Dept.
  • Taylor Hill Fire Dept.
  • Woodworth Fire Dept.

 

 

