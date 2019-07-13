Multiple locations in Alexandria, Rapides Parish for sandbags
Elderly and infirm residents may obtain pre-made sandbags from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at the City Compound, located at 2021 Industrial Park Road. Residents must show a driver’s license or current utility bill as proof of residence and there is a 10-bag maximum per household.
There are also 3 self serve locations in Alexandria available for residents to get sandbags until 8 p.m.
- Bringhurst Park, in the parking area between Bringhurst Field and the Alexandria Zoo on Babe Ruth Drive
- Cheatham Park, in the parking lot across from Peabody Magnet High School on Jones Avenue
- Johnny Downs Complex, in the front parking lot off of La. Highway 28 West.
Sandbag locations throughout Rapides Parish
- Alpine Fire Dept.
- Ball Fire Dept.
- Boyce Fire Dept.
- Cotile Fire Dept.
- Cheneyville Fire Dept.
- Deville Fire Dept.
- Echo Poland Fire Dept.
- Flatwoods Fire Dept.
- Forest Hill Fire Dept.
- Glenmora Fire Dept.
- Holiday Village Fire Dept.
- Lecompte Fire Dept.
- Oakhill Fire Dept.
- Plainview Fire Dept.
- Ruby Kolin Fire Dept.
- Spring Creek Fire Dept.
- Taylor Hill Fire Dept.
- Woodworth Fire Dept.