Multiple locations in Alexandria, Rapides Parish for sandbags

Elderly and infirm residents may obtain pre-made sandbags from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at the City Compound, located at 2021 Industrial Park Road. Residents must show a driver’s license or current utility bill as proof of residence and there is a 10-bag maximum per household.

There are also 3 self serve locations in Alexandria available for residents to get sandbags until 8 p.m.

Bringhurst Park, in the parking area between Bringhurst Field and the Alexandria Zoo on Babe Ruth Drive

Cheatham Park, in the parking lot across from Peabody Magnet High School on Jones Avenue

Johnny Downs Complex, in the front parking lot off of La. Highway 28 West.

Sandbag locations throughout Rapides Parish