Multiple incidents in Alexandria over the past few days

Shooting Investigation

Alexandria, La. (February 8, 2021) – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street around 11:30 a.m. this morning. The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Double Homicide Investigation

Alexandria, La. (February 7, 2021) – Alexandria Police responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Culpepper around 12:45 a.m. this morning. Officers arrived to find two victims deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Ke’Ron Nickelson, 19, of Alexandria, is wanted for two counts of first degree murder in this incident. He was last seen driving a grey Dodge Journey SUV license # 368EAQ.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Homicide Investigation and Arrest

Alexandria, La. (February 6, 2021) – Alexandria Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 7th Street around 9:10 a.m. this morning. At the scene, officers found a deceased victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Sylvester Isles, 44, of Alexandria was charged with second degree murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.