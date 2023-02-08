Multiple Grant Parish Arrests

Investigations by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office leads to multiple narcotic arrests.

· Shane McGlothlin, 36 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Improper Supervision of a Minor, Accessory After the Fact, Possession of Legend Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court.

· Carlin Burns, 41 years old, of Alexandria, was arrested for Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Taking Contraband into a Jail and Contempt of Court.

· Lawrence Johnson, 39 years old, of Marksville, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction of Justice.

· Derek Shaw, 42 years old, of Marksville, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

· Aaron Duplessis, 58 years old, of Marksville, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

· Heidi Norris, 48 years old, of Monroe, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

· Calvin Giddings, 53 years old, of Deville, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Taking Contraband into a Jail.

· Dexter Ray McCray, 43 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

· Michael Williams, 46 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

· Jade Williams, 24 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.