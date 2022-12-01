Multicultural Christmas Concert to be presented Dec. 6

NATCHITOCHES – The 14th Annual Natchitoches-NSU Multicultural Christmas Concert will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Treen Auditorium located on the campus of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts. The concert is a benefit for Cane River Children’s Services. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

The concert will include a variety of both sacred and secular Christmas performances, and will feature seasonal songs performed by Camin Cooper, Justin Cruse, Susan Gros, Jocelyn Laviolette, Kate Peterson and the choir for the Natchitoches congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There will also be a seasonal reading by Donna Baker; dance performances by Hunter Bell, the Thistle Dancers and Pipers under the direction of Susan W. Hyams, and the Dazzling Dance Divas, choreographed by Brittney Byrd; cell performances by Sienna Henderson; violin performances by June Yao; and a special performance by local favorites the Moondog Brothers, Rodney Harrington and Henry Reggans.

The Multicultural Christmas Concert is sponsored by the Louisiana Folklife Center, the NSU Center for Inclusion and Diversity, and the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts. For more information please contact (318) 357-4332 or folklife@nsula.edu.