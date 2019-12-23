Multi-agency detail leads to 19 arrests

Louisiana State Police (Central/North Louisiana) – After a four-day detail, 17 non-compliant sex offenders and two felony fugitives have been arrested and are off the streets.

On Monday, December 16, 2019, through Thursday, December 19, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a detail in and around Central and North Louisiana. The objective was to identify and apprehend individuals that were considered to not be in compliance with Louisiana’s sex offender law.

Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are: Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Office of Homeland Security, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force.

To access the Louisiana State Police, State Sex Offender and Child Predator Registry Site, please visit http://lsp.org/socpr/default.html.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Subjects arrested

Non-Compliant Sex Offenders

Russell Ray Johnson, 48 yoa, Derry, LA Kennedrick Jerome Phillips, 33 yoa, Campti, LA Yannick Telsee, 36 yoa, Campti, LA Travis Levard Johnson, 45 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Courtney T. Brimzey, 36 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Timothy Andrea Brimzy, 38 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Jason Cornelius Breda, 38 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Michael Wayne Johnson, 39 yoa, Natchitoches, LA Demond Royshod Carter, 41 yoa, Bossier City, LA Troy Wade Moses, 29 yoa, Bossier City, LA Edward Dewayne Glover, 46 yoa, Bossier City, LA Albert Charles Brewer, 63 yoa, Bossier City, LA Kenneth Lee Jones, 43 yoa, Bossier City, LA Dennis Martin Calhoun, 53 yoa, Shreveport, LA William F. Smith, 53 yoa, West Monroe, LA Kenneth Harris Jr., 37 yoa, Monroe, LA Robert V. Wilson, 34 yoa, Monroe, LA

Felony Fugitives