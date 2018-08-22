Multi-Agency Criminal Enforcement Detail Yields 38 Arrests in Central Louisiana

Alexandria – After a two day criminal enforcement detail, 38 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Central Louisiana.

On Thursday, August 16, 2018 and on Friday, August 17, 2018, investigators from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Avoyelles, LaSalle, Rapides, and Winn Parishes. The objective was to serve fugitive warrants and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.

Along with the 38 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs, several firearms, and currency.

Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Subjects arrested

Linda Kennedy (B/F 44 yrs) Winnfield, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia

Jason McDaniel (W/M 32 yrs) Winnfield, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia

Vivian McDaniel (W/F 33 yrs) Winnfield, LA – distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine – 2 counts), possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia

Henry Jordan (W/M 35 yrs) Winnfield, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), failure to appear (2 counts)