Multi-Agency Criminal Enforcement Detail Yields 38 Arrests in Central Louisiana
Alexandria – After a two day criminal enforcement detail, 38 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Central Louisiana.
On Thursday, August 16, 2018 and on Friday, August 17, 2018, investigators from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Avoyelles, LaSalle, Rapides, and Winn Parishes. The objective was to serve fugitive warrants and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.
Along with the 38 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs, several firearms, and currency.
Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Alexandria Police Department, Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, and LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.
Subjects arrested
Linda Kennedy (B/F 44 yrs) Winnfield, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia
Jason McDaniel (W/M 32 yrs) Winnfield, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia
Vivian McDaniel (W/F 33 yrs) Winnfield, LA – distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine – 2 counts), possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia
Henry Jordan (W/M 35 yrs) Winnfield, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), failure to appear (2 counts)
Corey Thomas (B/M 29 yrs) Winnfield, LA – obtaining CDS by fraud
Damien Jewitt (B/M 44 yrs) Winnfield, LA – distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine – 2 counts), possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of firearm with CDS, possession of firearm with obliterated serial number, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS I (marijuana)
Daniel DeSoto (W/M 35 yrs) St. Maurice, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia
Roger Gordon (W/M 55 yrs) St. Maurice, LA – possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court
Courtney White (W/F 36 yrs) Deville, LA – possession of CDS II (methamphetamine), probation violation warrant
Wesley Simon (B/M 35 yrs) Pineville, LA – contempt of court
Janaria Gray (B/F 38 yrs) Pineville, LA – contempt of court (2 counts)
Dominique Roland (B/M 30 yrs) Alexandria, LA – contempt of court
Michelle King (B/F 39 yrs) Alexandria, LA – SNAP benefits fraud warrant
Casey McLain (W/M 34 yrs) Alexandria, LA – probation violation warrant
Laronne Dorty (B/M 33 yrs) Alexandria, LA – contempt of court
Darion J. McGlory (B/M 22 yrs) Alexandria, LA – contempt of court (2 counts)
Jasper J. Hawkins (B/M 29 yrs) Alexandria, LA – contempt of court (2 counts)
Corneisha M. Davis (B/F 34 yrs) Alexandria, LA – probation violation warrant
David M. Wood (W/M 48 yrs) Alexandria, LA – possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia
Richard C. Gholston (B/M 31 yrs) Alexandria, LA – possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia
Scott A. Selkurt (W/M 66 yrs) Wisconsin – NCIC warrant – fugitive sex offender (Wisconsin)
Troy Boyer (B/M 43 yrs) Marksville, LA – distribution of CDS I (heroin), possession of CDS II (cocaine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia
Doneshia Tompkins (B/F 28 yrs) Marksville, LA – possession of CDS II with intent to distribute (cocaine), possession of CDS I (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia
Ronald Rowe Jr. (B/M 30 yrs) Simmesport, LA – obtaining CDS by fraud (12 counts), contempt of court (3 counts)
Alex S. Antoine (B/M 41 yrs) Marksville, LA – cruelty to animals (3 counts)
Brandon Johnson (W/M 32 yrs) Simmesport, LA – forgery, contempt of court (3 counts)
Daniel Aikens (B/M 36 yrs) Dry Prong, LA – theft of a motor vehicle (warrant), theft over $1000 (warrant), contempt of court (2 counts)
Canaan Fryar (W/M 32 yrs) Pineville, LA – probation violation
Jade Holmes (W/F 32 yrs) Pineville, LA – contempt of court
Keltric King (B/M 21 yrs) Alexandria, LA – probation violation, contempt of court
Andy Simon (B/M 35 yrs) Alexandria, LA – second degree battery (warrant)
Shontrell Russaw (B/F 30 yrs) Ball, LA – possession of CDS I (marijuana), resisting arrest
Delvin Taylor (B/M 30 yrs) Alexandria, LA – filing a false report
Rocky Countee (B/M 38 yrs) Alexandria, LA – possession of CDS I (heroin)
Wei Hong (O/F 52 yrs) Alexandria, LA – pandering, money laundering, racketeering (APD)
Jun Xu (O/F 53 yrs) Alexandria, LA – prostitution by massage, pandering, money laundering, racketeering (APD)
Yanxia Wang (O/F 54 yrs) Alexandria, LA – prostitution by massage, pandering, money laundering, racketeering (APD)
Marsha Lonix (B/F 55 yrs) Alexandria, LA – aggravated battery