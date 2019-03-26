Multi-Agency Criminal Enforcement Detail leads to 63 arrests
After a three day criminal enforcement detail, 63 individuals have been arrested and are off the streets of Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes.
On Wednesday, March 20, 2019 through Friday, March 22, 2019, investigators from Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with numerous other law enforcement agencies, conducted a criminal enforcement detail in Rapides and Natchitoches Parishes. The objective was to identify and apprehend individuals engaged in criminal activity.
Along with the 63 individuals arrested, law enforcement officers also seized various illegal drugs and several firearms.
Agencies involved in and responsible for this detail are Louisiana State Police, United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force, Louisiana Army National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Gang Task Force, Alexandria Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Natchitoches Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
Subjects arrested:
William L. Metoyer (B/M 38 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (2 counts)
Untrail M. Jackson (B/F 31 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (3 counts)
Jordan Woodland (B/M 26 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
Donald Jones (B/M 34 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kandace Wilson (B/F 34 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia
Phillip Lucas III (B/M 30 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
Mikell Boyd (B/M 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, unsafe vehicle
Ricky Moore (B/M 39 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, simple assault
Jesse Balthazar (B/M 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, altered temporary license plate, RPSO contempt (no bond)
Victor Dauphiney (B/M 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia
Leslie Thompson (W/F 39 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, Pineville contempt of court
Gerald Jones Jr. (B/M 28 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court
Troymond Wilson (B/M 30 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt of court (2 counts)
Peyton Richard (W/M 19 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II
Janah Robinson (B/M 25 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, improper lane usage, possession of CDS I, possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of drug paraphernalia
Adam Thomas (W/M 33 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, APD-failure to pay warrant
Derrick Hunter (B/M 47 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS II, possession of CDS II
Charles Mathis (W/M 40 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, APD contempt of court
Chasity Ferrier (W/F 42 yoa) of Montgomery, LA, possession of marijuana 2nd
Monica Ranburger (W/F 47 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, Pineville warrant
Patrick Good (B/M 43 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Laquanda Harley (B/F 28 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, APD warrant (4 counts of forgery)
Joey Yoruw (W/M 37 yoa) of Pineville, LA, DWI 1st, driving left of center, failure to signal
Alvin Fields (B/M 61 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court
Ricardo Lawrence (W/M 48 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court
James Stokley (W/M 57 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court
Dana Dauzart (W/F 41 yoa) of Deville, LA, RPSO warrant
Lajarvis Sharp (B/M 20 yoa) of Pineville, LA, carrying a concealed weapon/stolen firearm
Adriana Adams (W/F 30 yoa) of Pineville, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Charles R. Addison (B/M 60 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS I, obstruction, seat belt violation
Curtis R. Moody (B/M 39 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, failure to appear
Stephen Thompson (W/M 29 yoa) of Campti, LA, contempt of court
Cynthia Sykes (W/F 57 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS II
Daschianna Sykes (W/F 21 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I
William Johnson (B/M 27 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, contempt of court
Russell Remo (B/M 46 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, contempt of court, drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS I
Alishia Demery (B/F 31 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, contempt of court
Constance Robinson (W/F 29 yoa) of Natchitoches LA, failure to appear
Maruis Walker (B/M 21 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I, obstruction, probation warrant
Nathan Calloway (B/M 32 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I
Kourtney King (B/M 21 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession of CDS I
Terrell Vaughn (B/M 25 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I (2 counts), possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
Richard Reliford (B/M 26 yoa) of Natchitoches, LA, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of CDS I, possession of CDS IV, possession of CDS II, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, turn signals required
Tryesha Clark (B/F 27 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS I, possession with intent to distribute CDS I
Travion Johnson (B/M 28 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Isiah Bryant (B/M 28 yoa) of Pineville, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Glen Coutee (W/M 36 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt of court
Sarah Cole (W/F 27 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of marijuana, turn signals required
Roderick Hall (B/M 31 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrant
Joshua Vercher (B/M 19 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Melissa Dauzart (W/F 48 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession of CDS IV
Brandon Lucius (W/M 39 yoa) of Deville, LA, possession of CDS II, possession of CDS IV
Kara Collins (W/F 28 yoa) of Pineville, LA, possession of CDS II
Jack Ocheltree (B/M 31 yoa) of Deville, LA, NCIC warrant
Laken Hoffman (W/F 23 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt warrant
Seadric Gorrell (B/M 46 yoa) of Pineville, LA, contempt warrant
Kevin Guthrie (B/M 34 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrant
Ashley Walker (B/F 37 yoa) of Bunkie, LA, narcotics warrant
Darrel Balthazar (B/M 33 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrants (2 counts)
Jernisha Balthazar (B/F 23 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, contempt warrant
Lance Bladel (W/M 19 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, contempt warrant
Cameron Sampson (B/M 18 yoa) of Alexandria, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Courtney Roszell (W/F 18 yoa) of Centerpoint, LA, aggravated flight, possession of marijuana, child endangerment, speeding, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile