Mulder Scholarship Award Announced

ALEXANDRIA – Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced the recipient of

the prestigious Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship.

Makenzie Mulberry, a senior at Tioga High School, will be the 2022-2023 Mulder

Scholar. Makenzie plans to major in pre-veterinary science.

“I am so excited I won the Mulder Scholarship,” said Mulberry. “Thank you so much for

this opportunity. I had a great time telling my story during the interview process and

seeing the campus where I will start in the fall. I am excited to begin this amazing

journey to become a veterinarian. I am just so happy I can do it at LSUA.”

The scholarship will cover the full cost of each semester’s tuition, fees, books,

on-campus housing, and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s

attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the student throughout their

academic career at LSUA.

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding

members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years. In

2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being

awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone

by the University.

Written by Adam Lord, LSUA Division of Strategic Communications

Photo credit – Nathan Parish, LSUA Division of Strategic Communications