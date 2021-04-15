Mulder Scholar recipients announced

ALEXANDRIA, La – Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced the two

recipients of the prestigious Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship.

The continuing student awardee is Destiny Harrison, and the incoming student

awardee is Khloe Morton.

Harrison is currently a sophomore chemistry major from Loganville, Georgia. She was

notified at a surprise ceremony on the LSUA campus while working in the Admissions

office. She is also a member of esteemed Ambassadors on campus.

“I am so excited and proud to be a Mulder Scholar,” said Harrison. “I had no idea I

was going to receive the award. I hadn’t heard anything from the committee, so I

thought I had not been chosen. This was a wonderful surprise.”

Morton, a senior at Tioga High School, was surprised at a ceremony during her

biology class on the Tioga campus. The Pineville native intends on majoring in

kinesiology and will begin at LSUA in Fall 2021 along with her boyfriend Josh.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity. I would not be where I am without God.

Everything I do is for Him and His glory,” said Morton. “I knew wanted to stay local to

be close to my mom and five-year-old sister.”

The two students were chosen based on their applications and interview process.

The recipients will be known as a Mulder Scholar and their award will cover the full

cost of a semester’s tuition, fees, books, and on-campus housing and meal plans

incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will

be awarded to the student throughout their academic career at LSUA, not to exceed

more than eight consecutive semesters.

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding

members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years. In

2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being

awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to

anyone by the University.