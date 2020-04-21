Moving toward a “Stay at Home, Safe at Work” order

Baton Rouge, LA. (April 17, 2020) – The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), in partnership with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), today released an executive summary for restarting the state’s economy in a responsible and safety-oriented manner. The considerations were developed in partnership with executives from the health care, manufacturing, automotive, banking, small business, and engineering industries, among others, and with peer business organizations and associations from around the state.

The executive summary precedes the release of a fuller commentary that is still under review, and is intended to catalyze discussion. Included within are health and safety considerations, critical considerations for officials and employers prior to reopening, and three components to a gradual process for reopening the economy.

“Louisiana has come together to fight an unprecedented health crisis,” said LABI President Stephen Waguespack. “It is time now to begin to turn our attention to the economic crisis facing households and businesses across Louisiana. The first step is to safely re-open the economy, and we hope these initial suggestions are the beginning of a dialogue with our elected officials to jointly accomplish that goal.”

See document here https://brac.org/wp-content/uploads/Executive-Summary_Safe-At-Work-and-Reopening-the-Economy-1.pdf

Thirty-six organizations from around the state have endorsed the framework, including:

Both the executive summary and full commentary will be shared with Governor Edwards’ administration with the commitment of continued collaboration and support of the Resilient Louisiana Commission as it begins its work to strengthen sectors of the economy and recommend resilient return-to-work practices.