Moving toward a “Stay at Home, Safe at Work” order
Baton Rouge, LA. (April 17, 2020) – The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), in partnership with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), today released an executive summary for restarting the state’s economy in a responsible and safety-oriented manner. The considerations were developed in partnership with executives from the health care, manufacturing, automotive, banking, small business, and engineering industries, among others, and with peer business organizations and associations from around the state.
The executive summary precedes the release of a fuller commentary that is still under review, and is intended to catalyze discussion. Included within are health and safety considerations, critical considerations for officials and employers prior to reopening, and three components to a gradual process for reopening the economy.
“Louisiana has come together to fight an unprecedented health crisis,” said LABI President Stephen Waguespack. “It is time now to begin to turn our attention to the economic crisis facing households and businesses across Louisiana. The first step is to safely re-open the economy, and we hope these initial suggestions are the beginning of a dialogue with our elected officials to jointly accomplish that goal.”
See document here https://brac.org/wp-content/uploads/Executive-Summary_Safe-At-Work-and-Reopening-the-Economy-1.pdf
Thirty-six organizations from around the state have endorsed the framework, including:
- Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce
- Ascension Chamber of Commerce
- Associated Builders and Contractors of Louisiana
- Baton Rouge Area Chamber
- Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
- City of Central Chamber of Commerce
- Committee of 100 for Economic Development, Inc.
- Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance
- Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Hammond Chamber of Commerce
- Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce
- Greater New Orleans, Inc.
- Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce
- Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development/Tourism Commission and Chamber of Commerce
- Jefferson Chamber of Commerce
- Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce
- Louisiana Association of Business and Industry
- Louisiana Chemical Association
- Louisiana Forestry Association
- Louisiana Home Builders Association
- Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association
- Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association
- Louisiana Motor Trucking Association
- Louisiana Oil and Gas Association
- Louisiana Pulp and Paper Association
- Louisiana Restaurant Association
- One Acadiana
- Monroe Chamber of Commerce
- Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce
- New Orleans Chamber
- North Louisiana Economic Partnership
- Northshore Business Council
- River Region Chamber of Commerce
- Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce
- South Louisiana Economic Council
- St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce
- The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance
- West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce
- Youngsville Chamber of Commerce
Both the executive summary and full commentary will be shared with Governor Edwards’ administration with the commitment of continued collaboration and support of the Resilient Louisiana Commission as it begins its work to strengthen sectors of the economy and recommend resilient return-to-work practices.