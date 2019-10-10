Thursday, October 10, 2019
Move More Eat Well Live Clean

The summit is hosted annually by The Rapides Foundation for Central Louisiana school districts participating in the Foundation’s Healthy Behaviors Initiative School District Partnership Grant.

The summit focuses on the themes #MoveMore #EatWell #LiveClean. The agenda for the day includes youth advocacy presentations, energizer breaks, and breakout sessions to educate summit participants on the issues of tobacco prevention, substance and alcohol abuse prevention, and healthy eating and active living. Presenters include nationally recognized advocates in these focus areas  – The Rapides Foundation

 

