Motorcyclist Killed in Concordia Parish Crash

Concordia Parish – On November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez, MS.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Honda Rebel 500, driven by Brown, was southbound on Roundtree Road. For reasons still under investigation, Brown’s vehicle exited the roadway and struck a culvert. This action ejected Brown from the vehicle.

Brown, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated 48 fatal crashes, resulting in 50 fatalities.