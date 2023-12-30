Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian at Lee and Baldwin

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at approximately 10:30 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at Lee Street and Baldwin Avenue. The initial investigation revealed that the pedestrian was in the right westbound travel lane at the time of the crash. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not suspected in this crash.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.