Friday, July 26, 2019
Mother charged with 2nd degree murder in connection to 5-year-old daughters death

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

According to the Alexandria Police Department 24-year-old Jasmine Anderson has been arrested and charged with second-degree in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter on July 17th.

On July 17th Anderson brought her daughter into the emergency room at a local hospital. The child was dead upon arrival and an autopsy revealed that her death was the result of a neck injury.

Anderson was picked up Tuesday morning from a mental health facility in Bunkie and transported to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

She was then transported to the Alexandria Police Department for questioning and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Tuesday evening.

Anderson’s bond has been set at $500,000 and the investigation into the child’s death and Anderson’s alleged involvement is still on-going.

