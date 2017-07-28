Mother and Son from Glenmora Arrested for Drive By Shooting

Press Release – On July 6th , 2017, deputies responded to what was first reported as an illegal discharge of a weapon in the Calcasieu area, but was determined to be a drive by shooting. Upon deputies arrival, the victim stated the suspect, identified as Jeffery Clayton Normand of Glenmora, LA, drove into his driveway, discharged a handgun out of the window of the vehicle and then left the area.

Deputies conducted their initial investigation and attempted to locate Normand but were unable to do so. Detectives from the Glenmora Substation were assigned to investigate the incident and through their investigation, Detectives found that it was an ongoing problem and stemmed from a previous incident that had been reported to the Sheriff’s Office in January.

As the investigation continued, a second suspect was identified as Marlene Normand. Detectives determined that Marlene Normand was the mother of Jeffery Normand and had been present with him as he committed the drive by shooting allegedly in retaliation from a verbal altercation that occurred earlier in the day. Marlene Normand was also found to be the lone suspect from the incident in January.

On July 19th , 2017, both subjects were arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges. They were both released later that day. Jeffery Normand was released on a $75,000.00 bond and Marlene Normand was released on an $88,250.00 bond.