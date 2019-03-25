Mother and Father Plead Guilty to Negligent Homicide

Last week, Thelma Kirkland, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide after her newborn child was found in a trash can in February of 2018 and died a few months later.

Today the newborns father, Carl Hall, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Kirkland received one year in the parish jail for her plea with credit for time served.

Hall received five years in prison.

Last year in February, emergency personnel responded to a home on Bush Ave. to a report of a miscarriage. While Kirkland received medical attention, the newborn was found in a trash can. He was transported to a local hospital and died a few months later in May after being taken off of life support.

Both Kirkland and Hall were originally charged with first-degree murder, but the charges were updated once the infant died.

