Morgan City artist gives back to his community with a Cajun Christmas display

We know things are sometimes a bit different in South Louisiana and Christmas is no exception. A Louisiana sculpture artist has set up a display with a Cajun Santa driving a shrimp boat pulled by Rein-gators.

Romaire says…

“Each element of the display has a little bit of Louisiana in it, we have white alligators which are kind of symbolic of the alligators that are found very close to Morgan City, very Christmassy. They have crabs on their heads, that’s another kind of thing that we came up with, we call it a Rein-gator. You know they represent antlers on the head. Santa is dressed in a Cajun outfit with Nutria fur and he has white shrimper boots. The little elves that are all over the boat, have little shrimp shaped hats and then we have a really big character in the back whose called Mother Christmas and she’s actually a Cypress Tree, so it’s you know, all of these things have developed over a couple of years.”

“People will come from all over Louisiana, even outside of Louisiana to see it. There’s nothing quite like it out there. It kind of brought some life to you know that time of year for the town.”

The Cajun Santa display is road trip worthy and is located on Brashear Avenue in Morgan City. If you decide to make the trip, there are plenty of other things to do in Morgan City, including a museum, great food and Bayou Swamp Tours!