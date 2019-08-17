More than a Fight

Finding his way into the ring almost 30 years ago, Officer Anthony Deshautelle didn’t realize the impact this his hobby would have later.

“It started off as just a good workout.”

He took a break from boxing after suffering a hand injury and returned to it in 2006. After joining the Alexandria Police Department in 2007, he then learned of the Battle of the Badges competition.

The Battle of the Badges in Monroe, La is an amateur boxing event between firefighters and policemen. Every year, money is raised to donate to a certain cause.

After partaking in the fight for years and winning, he began to dedicate his wins to fallen officers of the area.

After naming a few honorable officers, he ends with, “those guys gave their lives.”

He’s competed all over the state and the nation. But fallen officers aren’t the only people he honors.

Most of the week, you can spot him at the Manna House serving hot meals to those who are either less fortunate or have fallen on hard times.

Executive director, Jessica Viator says, “He truly is of great service to the Manna House and we’re very grateful to have him here.”

As he prepares to head to Monroe for this year’s battle, he declares that he doesn’t want those fallen officers to be forgotten.

“And I want them to know that we remember them.”