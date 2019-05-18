More than 300 graduate from CLTCC

Central Louisiana Technical Community College held their spring commencement ceremony today.

Degree’s and Diploma’s were awarded to more than 300 students from CLTCC’s 8 campuses.

And 117 graduates received earned their high school equivalency diploma from CLTCC through the WorkReadyU program.

U.S. Attorney and Pineville Native, Stephanie Finley, delivered the commencement address.

She was selected by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the United States Senate in 2010. She served as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana through 2017.

Finley is also a United States Air Force retired Lieutenant Colonel.