More Charges Added in Sex Crimes Case

Update – Additional improper sexual conduct charges are now being added to those already filed against 38-year-old Andrew Keith Roberts of Pineville. He’s now accused of 19 counts of child porn. He’s been in jail since July 11th for rape and pornography charges, as well as aggravated sexual battery and indecent behavior.

Press Release – UPDATE – On July 13th, 2017, while continuing their investigation into the criminal sexual conduct allegations against Andrew Keith Roberts, detectives say another victim has come forward with allegations against Roberts on incidents that occurred in the past. Through their investigation, detectives developed sufficient probable cause that supported the allegations of the newest victim and warrants for Roberts arrest were obtained for one count Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and one count Aggravated Sexual Battery. Roberts, who remained in jail since his arrest on July 11th, was re-arrested on the two outstanding warrants. Roberts remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center and no bond has been set for the Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charge.

“We often see this occur in sex crimes investigations where one victim sees another victim have the strength to come forward which gives them to the strength to come forward as well” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “It is so important to come forward because this can start the journey to justice and healing. No one should be victimized twice because they are afraid to come forward even though coming forward may be the one of the most difficult things they will do in life. We have seen that living in silence is not the answer.”

If you are or have been a victim of sexual abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 (800-656-HOPE), RPSO at 318-473-6700 or your local law enforcement agency.

Original Story – On July 2nd, 2017, deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct where a juvenile was the victim. According to the complainant, the sexual misconduct had allegedly occurred over several years and had just come to light. Deputies took the initial report and the case was turned over to detectives for further investigation.

During their investigation, with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Andrew Keith Roberts, 38 of Pineville. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the initial allegations. On July 10th, detectives obtained warrants on Roberts for First Degree Rape and Pornography with Juveniles. On July 11th, detectives were attempting to locate Roberts and discovered he was at a local hospital being treated for an un-related injury. After Roberts was treated and released, detectives took him into custody without incident and transported him to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on the charges. B ond has been set at $125,000.00.

Roberts, who is a registered sex offender for a conviction in 2000 for Pornography Involving Juveniles, remains in jail at the time of this release.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible in this case.