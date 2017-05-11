Mora Man Arrested in Domestic Abuse Case

Press Release – On May 05, 2017, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a domestic disturbance that occurred in the Mora Area.

The complainant informed deputies that 26-year-old James Michael Easter of Mora had committed a battery upon a person in his household. Following the initial crime the victim fled the residence, in a vehicle, to seek assistance from law enforcement.

Easter pursued the victim, during which he attempted to use his own vehicle to stop the victim. The victim safely arrived at the Boyce Substation where Detectives were informed of Easter’s ill criminal acts.

Patrol Deputies were notified and provided Easter’s direction of travel, along with a vehicle description. Easter was later located at a residence in the Hot Wells area, where he was taken into custody without further incident. Easter was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Operation of Vehicle. Easter was released two days later after posting a $3,250.00 bond.