Montgomery’s, Mikel Auge, signed with Sterling College, in Kansas, Wednesday morning.

During his 2020 campaign with the Tigers, at running back, Auge had 119 carries for 733 yards and 7 touchdowns. On the receiving end, 17 receptions for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns. Switching sides to defensive back, he cleared 26 tackles and 3 interceptions.

(Photo courtesy: Lamar Gafford, The Town Talk)