Local Headlines Top Stories 

Montgomery Woman Charged with Identity Theft, Forgery & Bank Fraud

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that money was being electronically stolen from someone’s bank account. Detective Ryan James investigated the case and discovered that a Montgomery woman had stolen some checks and was using the bank account number and routing number to steal over $3,000.

Tess Nash, 32-years-old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Identity Theft, Forgery, Computer Fraud, Bank Fraud, and Assess Device Fraud.

You May Also Like

Simmesport Man Arrested on Drug Charges

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Simmesport Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Fort Polk Welcomes Vermont Nat’l Guard Soldiers

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Fort Polk Welcomes Vermont Nat’l Guard Soldiers

Simpson Woman Arrested for Sexual Conduct with Student

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Simpson Woman Arrested for Sexual Conduct with Student

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *