Montgomery Woman Charged with Identity Theft, Forgery & Bank Fraud

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that money was being electronically stolen from someone’s bank account. Detective Ryan James investigated the case and discovered that a Montgomery woman had stolen some checks and was using the bank account number and routing number to steal over $3,000.

Tess Nash, 32-years-old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Identity Theft, Forgery, Computer Fraud, Bank Fraud, and Assess Device Fraud.