Montgomery Man Killed in Winn Parish Crash

Winn Parish – On March 8, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71, south of Maurice. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Torian Thomas of Montgomery.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by Thomas, was northbound on U.S. Highway 71. For reasons still under investigation, Thomas’ vehicle crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a southbound 2000 Toyota Tundra.

Thomas, who was unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver and passenger in the Toyota Tundra, who were both restrained, sustained minor/moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated seven fatal crashes resulting in seven fatalities.