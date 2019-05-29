Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Montgomery man killed in single vehicle crash

70 year old Teddy Roberts was northbound on US Highway 71 when he lost control of his vehicle and exited the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle then re-entered the highway and exited the left side of the roadway into a ditch before crashing into a tree.

Roberts was pronounced dead and it is unknown at this time if he was wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 17 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 19 fatalities.

