Montgomery man arrested

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Adcock was on the scene of a crash near Montgomery.

Sgt. Adcock noticed a vehicle that began speeding up, as it approached the scene of the crash.

The vehicle refused to stop and continued to accelerate, narrowly missing Sgt. Adcock, only because he dove out of the path of the speeding truck.

The driver of the truck was identified and when deputies arrived at his home, he ran into the woods.

Reginald Kade Kuhlmann, 25 years old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle on a Peace Officer, Reckless Operation, and Resisting an Officer.