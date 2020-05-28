Montgomery man arrested for second degree murder

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday night of a suspicious vehicle that was parked on the road in the Dartigo Community.

When a deputy arrived, he discovered Sawyer Davidson, 21 years old, of Montgomery, deceased inside of the vehicle.

Casey Perkins, of Montgomery, was determined to be a suspect in the death of Davidson.

The Montgomery Police Department located Perkins and took him into custody.

Casey Perkins, 36 years old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Second Degree Murder.