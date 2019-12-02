Monique Gray arrested on one count of simple arson

A Colfax woman has been arrested for setting fire to the home she was recently evicted from.

Monique Gray, 45, was booked into the Grant Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.

In the early morning hours of September 10, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to assist with determining the origin and cause of a fire located in the 1000 block of Chester Street.

After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set.

Through follow-up investigative efforts, SFM deputies identified Gray, a recent tenant who had been evicted from the home, as a suspect in the case.

In an interview with investigators, Gray admitted to breaking into the home and setting it on fire in retaliation for discovering the owner had burned the belongings Gray left at the home following the eviction.

She was then placed under arrest.