Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Molestation and Sexual Battery Arrest

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (July 06, 2020) – Two Alexandria residents have been arrested for multiple counts of child molestation and sexual battery and five children have been taken into state custody by the Louisiana Department of Child Services.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 3, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Park Avenue in reference to a sex offense involving a juvenile. Officers determined that the offense occurred in June 2015.

Arrested were Joseph Chapman, 58, and Jennifer Chapman, 41, both of Alexandria who were charged with seven counts of child molestation and seven counts of sexual battery.

This incident is still under investigation

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

You May Also Like

New Candidate Enters Race for City & Ward Marshall

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Arrest made in simple kidnapping

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Police Identify Man Who Tried to Hold-Up Credit Union

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *