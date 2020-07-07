Molestation and Sexual Battery Arrest

Alexandria, La. (July 06, 2020) – Two Alexandria residents have been arrested for multiple counts of child molestation and sexual battery and five children have been taken into state custody by the Louisiana Department of Child Services.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 3, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Park Avenue in reference to a sex offense involving a juvenile. Officers determined that the offense occurred in June 2015.

Arrested were Joseph Chapman, 58, and Jennifer Chapman, 41, both of Alexandria who were charged with seven counts of child molestation and seven counts of sexual battery.

This incident is still under investigation

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.