Week 8 (July 20th-July 24th, 2020) Mobile Van Testing

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 12 Grant Grant High School 17779 Highway 167 Dry Prong Tuesday 7/21/2020 Team 12 Winn Dodson High School 305 South 6th Street Dodson Wednesday 7/22/2020 Team 12 Grant Montgomery Ball Park 131 Highway 122 Montgomery Thursday 7/23/2020 Team 12 Winn Winnfield Senior High School 631 Thomas Mill Road Winnfield Friday 7/24/2020 Team 12 Grant Grant Parish Civic Center 420 Richardson Drive Colfax

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 13 Avoyelles Marksville Courthouse 312 North Main Street Marksville Tuesday 7/21/2020 Team 13 Rapides Oak Hill High School 7362 LA 112 Elmer Wednesday 7/22/2020 Team 13 Avoyelles Mansura Town Hall 1832 L’Eglise Street Mansura Thursday 7/23/2020 Team 13 Catahoula Sicily Island Medical Center 307 Chisum Street Sicily Island Friday 7/24/2020 Team 13 Avoyelles Avoyelles High School 287 Main Street Moreauville

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 14 Concordia Concordia Library 8723 Highway 566 Clayton Tuesday 7/21/2020 Team 14 Vernon Parkway Elementary 3585 University Pkwy Leesville Wednesday 7/22/2020 Team 14 Concordia Vidalia High School 2201 Murray Drive Vidalia Thursday 7/23/2020 Team 14 Vernon Vernon Parish Fairgrounds 276 H M Stevens Blvd Leesville Friday 7/24/2020 Team 14 Concordia Ferriday High School 801 N E.E. Wallace Blvd Ferriday

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Tuesday 7/21/2020 2p – 7p Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Wednesday 7/22/2020 8a – 3p Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Thursday 7/23/2020 2p – 7p Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Friday 7/24/2020 8a – 3p Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria

Monday 7/20/2020 8a – 3p Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Tuesday 7/21/2020 2p – 7p Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Wednesday 7/22/2020 8a – 3p Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Thursday 7/23/2020 2p – 7p Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Friday 7/24/2020 8a – 3p Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria

Please note time changes at bottom for Exhibition Hall

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall (8-11) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Tuesday 7/21/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Wednesday 7/22/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Thursday 7/23/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Friday 7/24/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8am-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Tuesday 7/21/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2 pm-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Wednesday 7/22/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8am-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Thursday 7/23/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2 pm-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Friday 7/24/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8am-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall (8-11) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Tuesday 7/21/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Wednesday 7/22/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Thursday 7/23/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Friday 7/24/2020 Team 15 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria

Monday 7/20/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8am-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Tuesday 7/21/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2 pm-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Wednesday 7/22/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8am-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Thursday 7/23/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (2 pm-7 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria Friday 7/24/2020 Team 16 Rapides Rapides Parish Exhibition Hall* (8am-3 pm) 5600 Coliseum Blvd. Alexandria

Tuesday July 21stExhibition Hall 2:00PM-7:00pm. No testing in the morning

Wednesday July 22ndExhibition Hall Testing will be 8:00am-3:00pm