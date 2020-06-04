Mobile COVID-19 Testing Vans
United Way of Central Louisiana) – Mobile COVID-19 Testing Vans will be fanning across Central Louisiana to increase viral testing in our region.
For an overview of the program click here.
Mobile testing June 1 through June 5 will be happening in Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, Concordia, Rapides, and LaSalle Parishes.
For the schedule and location click here.
Mobile testing June 8 through June 12 will be happening in Grant, Concordia, Rapides, and LaSalle Parishes.
For the schedule and location click here.
The Region 6 Mobile Test Site Concept of Operations Document click here
Mobile Testing will occur between 8-11 a.m for all locations.