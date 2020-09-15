Missionary Church comes together to help feed the community

The United Education Missionary Baptist Association is partnering up with the Red Cross and other organizations to feed the community.

“What we’re doing now is trying to relieve families of stress. Trying to find items that they may have lost in the hurricane.” said Director of Missions, Pastor Floyd Curtis

They will be distributing items including but not limited to: baby food, toothbrushes, personal care items, soap, and non-perishable food items.

“We’re here to help and all of us are hurting at this time because Hurricane Laura affected everybody . The rich the poor everybody else because somebody was affected by this.” said volunteer, Iberia Gatson

All items will be given away while supplies last this weekend at the Community Outreach Center on 1700 Bank Drive Alexandria , LA 71301.