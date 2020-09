Alexandria, La. (Sept. 24, 2020) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Elijah Jefferson, 16, who is described as being 5’7” and weighing approximately 140 pounds with a short afro. He left his residence Sept. 18, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket/hoodie, dark pants and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.