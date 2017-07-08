MISSING Ta’Shayla Broussard

Press Release – APD is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person. Ta’Shayla Broussard is 18 years old, and was last seen on Friday, June 30, in the 200 block of 4th Street in Alexandria.

She is approximately 5’4″, and 135 lbs, and left the area on foot. Clothing description is unknown.

She is from the Lafayette area, and does not have the resources to return home.

If you have seen Ta’Shayla Broussard, or have any information that could help locate her, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.