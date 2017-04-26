Local Headlines Top Stories 

Missing Person

KLAX TV, ABC 31

The sheriffs office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Pamala Walker Willis is a white female 55 years of age.  She is , 5′ 2″ tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair color.

She was last seen on April 21st driving 1999 Nissan Pathfinder, gray in color,  LA license 884AEW.  She is missing from the Elmer, LA area.

If anyone has any information on Ms. Willis or the vehicle, please call the sheriffs office at 318-473-6700.

