Missing person Debra Ann Hubbard (Madison).

Last seen near Rapides Hospital on 6/25. Does not have local transportation.

She is 56 years old and about 5’9″. Clothing unknown. She may appear confused or disoriented.

Info, please call 441-6416, after hours call 449-5099. https://t.co/bPUMpJWqPV

https://twitter.com/AlexLAPolice/status/1014931049070170112