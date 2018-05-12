Local Headlines Top Stories 

Missing Person Last Seen in Elmer

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Press Release – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Adult missing from the Elmer area.

According to initial reports, seventy-four year old Bobby Wayne Dousay, Sr. was last seen in the area of 66 B Dousay Road in Elmer on Monday May 07, 2018 at approximately 1 P.M. 

If anyone has any  information of his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318 473 6700 or Detective Shannon Eddlemon at (318) 793-8166.

 

