Missing Person: Charles Timothy Pickering

Name: Charles Timothy Pickering

Alias: Timmy Pickering

Description:

Sex: MALE

Race: WHITE

Date of Birth: AUGUST 25, 1968

Place of Birth: LOUISIANA

Height: 5’02”

Weight: 160 POUNDS

Eyes: BLUE

Hair: BROWN

Skin Tone: MEDIUM

Scars/Tattoos – TATTOOS: “T” ON RIGHT FOREARM

(Press Release) On June 6th, 2017, at approximately 3:30 pm, patrol deputies and detectives responded to the 200 block of Kevin Lane near Cotile Lake in reference to a report of a missing person. Deputies learned that Charles Timothy Pickering, 48, was last seen Monday June 5th, at approximately 5pm near the intersection of St. Clair and LA Hwy 1200. According to witnesses Pickering was wearing dirty blue jeans and a white t-shirt. According to family members, Pickering is partially blind and it is out of character for Pickering not to be in regular contact with his family. A search was conducted in a wooded area located near Pickering’s residence with no sign of Pickering.

Detectives are continuing their investigation today. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Group are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information of Pickering’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Shannon Eddlemon at (318) 793-8166, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Main Office (318) 473-6700, or your local law enforcement agency.