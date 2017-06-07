Missing Person: Charles Timothy Pickering
Name: Charles Timothy Pickering
Alias: Timmy Pickering
Description:
Sex: MALE
Race: WHITE
Date of Birth: AUGUST 25, 1968
Place of Birth: LOUISIANA
Height: 5’02”
Weight: 160 POUNDS
Eyes: BLUE
Hair: BROWN
Skin Tone: MEDIUM
Scars/Tattoos – TATTOOS: “T” ON RIGHT FOREARM
(Press Release) On June 6th, 2017, at approximately 3:30 pm, patrol deputies and detectives responded to the 200 block of Kevin Lane near Cotile Lake in reference to a report of a missing person. Deputies learned that Charles Timothy Pickering, 48, was last seen Monday June 5th, at approximately 5pm near the intersection of St. Clair and LA Hwy 1200. According to witnesses Pickering was wearing dirty blue jeans and a white t-shirt. According to family members, Pickering is partially blind and it is out of character for Pickering not to be in regular contact with his family. A search was conducted in a wooded area located near Pickering’s residence with no sign of Pickering.
Detectives are continuing their investigation today. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Group are also assisting in the search.
Anyone with information of Pickering’s whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Shannon Eddlemon at (318) 793-8166, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Main Office (318) 473-6700, or your local law enforcement agency.