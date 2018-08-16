Missing Person: Antoinette King & 9-Month Old Baby

APD – Please be on the lookout for Antoinette King. Ms. King was reported missing on August 13, after she had not been seen by family since on or about August 1. She was reportedly living in the Monroe Street area with her 9-month-old son, who has also not been seen since on or about August 1.

Information was received that she may have traveled with unknown male subjects to Ferriday, while other information indicates she may be in the Tallulah area. She is 24 years old, approximately 5’4″ and 150 lbs. Her clothing is unknown.

If you see Ms. King, or have knowledge of her whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.