UPDATE – Missing Person Has Been Located

UPDATE – Alexandria Police report Ms. Delanoix has been located.

APD – Please be on the lookout for Susan Delanoix. She is 60 years old, approximately 5’5″ and 175 lbs. She was last seen in the area of Rapides Hospital. She did not have her wheelchair or walker, which she normally requires to get around. She has not been seen since the night of June 7. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing.

If you have seen Ms. Delanoix, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.