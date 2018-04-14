Local Headlines Top Stories 

Press Release – The Pineville Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating missing person Edward Ray Rayner. Mr. Rayner is a 40 year old white male, 5’9″, 150 pounds, with long black hair. Mr. Rayner frequently rides a blue bicycle in the downtown Pineville and Alexandria area and goes by the name “Ray Ray”. Mr. Rayner was last seen on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 2:30am at his residence on Lizzie Street.

If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Rayner please contact Pineville Police Department (318)442-6603.

