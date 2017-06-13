Missing Person Found

Update – Amanda “Mandi” Hargus Hayes has been located.

We would appreciate if you all can help us get the word out about this missing person. There is still much unknown at this time as it is under investigation. I will update as more information is available.

‼️MISSING PERSON‼️

Amanda “Mandi” Hargus Hayes, 34 of Deville. Brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’4″, 130 lbs. Last seen at Nolan Bayou Rd./Saline Swamp wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white nike shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amanda “Mandi” Hayes, please contact your local law enforcement agency.