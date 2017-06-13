Local Headlines Top Stories 

Missing Person Found

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Update – Amanda “Mandi” Hargus Hayes has been located.

Amanda “Mandi” Hargus Hayes

We would appreciate if you all can help us get the word out about this missing person. There is still much unknown at this time as it is under investigation. I will update as more information is available.

‼️MISSING PERSON‼️

Amanda “Mandi” Hargus Hayes, 34 of Deville. Brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’4″, 130 lbs. Last seen at Nolan Bayou Rd./Saline Swamp wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white nike shoes. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Amanda “Mandi” Hayes, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

You May Also Like

Federal Judge Orders City of Alexandria to Pay Attorney in CLECO Case

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Federal Judge Orders City of Alexandria to Pay Attorney in CLECO Case

Senior Citizens Spend Friday Morning at the Fair

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Senior Citizens Spend Friday Morning at the Fair

Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Suspected Drug Dealer Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *