Press Release – APD is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person. Mr. Jonpatrick Anderson is 65 years old, and was last seen on Thursday, June 1, in the 2300 block of 3rd Street in Alexandria. He is approximately 5’11”, and 200 lbs, and left the area on foot. Clothing description is unknown. Mr. Anderson is a veteran and may suffer from PTSD and/or depression.

If you have seen Mr. Anderson, or have any information that could help locate him, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.