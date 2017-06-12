Local Headlines Top Stories 

Missing Person

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

 

Press Release – APD is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person. Mr. Jonpatrick Anderson is 65 years old, and was last seen on Thursday, June 1, in the 2300 block of 3rd Street in Alexandria. He is approximately 5’11”, and 200 lbs, and left the area on foot. Clothing description is unknown. Mr. Anderson is a veteran and may suffer from PTSD and/or depression.

If you have seen Mr. Anderson, or have any information that could help locate him, please contact the Alexandria Police Department Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or after hours call APD Dispatch at (318) 449-5099.

 

You May Also Like

Printing Company Helps Duck Missing Foot

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Printing Company Helps Duck Missing Foot

Cenla Chamber Encourages Cenla to “Shop Small”

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Cenla Chamber Encourages Cenla to “Shop Small”

Voters to Decide on Recreation Tax This Saturday

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Voters to Decide on Recreation Tax This Saturday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *