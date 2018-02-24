MISSING JUVENILE – Last Seen on Wildwood Drive

Press Release – The Pineville Police Department request the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Serenity Anderson. Serenity is a 16 year old black female, 5’5”, 120 pounds. She was last seen on Wildwood Drive on February 21, 2018. Serenity is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and may be trying to get back there. She also has family in the Shreveport area. If you know the whereabouts of Serenity please contact the Pineville Police Department (318)442- 6603.